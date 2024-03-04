Illicit Relationship ‘Suspicion’: Indore Man Held For Strangulating Wife To Death

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Police arrested a man for strangulating his wife to death with her scarf and registered a case for murder against him on Sunday. A woman, who came from Mumbai a few days ago, was found dead on the fourth floor of her place in Chhatripura police station area on Saturday evening.

The police conducted autopsy of the deceased and the short autopsy report revealed death due to strangulation. Suspicion arose over the husband after his neighbour saw him jumping from the first floor of the house to flee. He sustained injury on his leg in an attempt to flee and the police caught him.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Naina Saude, resident of Biyabani Malganj. She was living with her husband Milind Saude in Mumbai and had come to her in-laws’ place in Indore a few days ago with her husband. During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to his crime and told police that he was suspicious about his wife's illicit relationship as she used to talk alot on mobile phone and they used to have domestic disputes over it.

They had a heated argument on the day of the incident and the man strangulated his wife to death. The couple was alone in the house on the fourth floor and her in-laws had gone outside after locking the door on the ground floor.

When they returned, they found Naina lying unconscious. They took her to hospital where she was declared brought dead. As the ground floor was locked, the accused jumped from the first floor to run away from there. The accused mother said that Milind was mentally disturbed and the couple had come to Indore for his treatment after visiting Bhopal and Ujjain a few days ago. The couple had a love marriage in 2005 and had three children. Out of the three, one is undergoing board examination.