Indore: Rtd BSNL Officer’s Addiction To Liquor Leads To Wife's Suicide | IANS

Indore (Madhya Pardesh): A 55-year-old woman committed suicide after jumping from the second floor of her house due to her husband’s addiction to liquor in Khajrana police station area on Friday. A family member said the deceased’s husband is a retired BSNL officer. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Geeta Bai, a resident of Surendra Nagar.

The deceased’s nephew Santosh said that Geeta’s husband is addicted to liquor and the couple often quarrelled over his habit. The deceased's daughters were talking on the road when they saw their mother falling from the upper floor. She was taken to the hospital but could not be saved. The police initiated an investigation into the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

Teenager falls form under-construction building, dies

A 16-year-old boy died after accidentally falling from an under-construction building in Banganga police station area. The incident occurred in Bhagirathpura area on Friday. He was taken to the hospital but could not be saved. The deceased was identified as Jitendra. The police began a probe into the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

Indore: Cops Foil Robbery Bid, 6 Held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Pardeshipura police arrested six people for allegedly planning a robbery bid at a petrol pump. The Pardeshipura police received information that some miscreants were planning at a deserted place to rob a petrol pump. The police reached the spot and nabbed the accused. Four large knives, a metal rod and a screwdriver were seized from their possession.

The accused were identified as Sagar Saste of Shivaji Nagar, Vinay Sonone of Shivaji Nagar, Sagar Kolhe of Shivaji Nagar, Shiva Shendge of Shivaji Nagar, Shubham Kushwah of Shyamacharan Shukla Nagar and Monu alias Geetesh Singh of Kulkarni Ka Bhatta. During interrogation, the accused confessed to their crime. A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC. They were being interrogated for previous criminal antecedents.