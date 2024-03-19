Indore: Academia-Industry Need To Tie-Up In R&D, Says Gupta

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): VLSI Society of India president Dr Satya Gupta here on Monday highlighted the disparity between academia's focus on research and industry's emphasis on development. ‘A balanced approach is required where academia and industry collaborate effectively in both research and development (R&D) endeavours,’ he saidwhile addressing the MoU signing ceremony between VIS and 14 institutions of Madhya Pradesh at IIT Indore.

He shed light on the semiconductor industry's transition towards AI applications. Stressing the importance of practical knowledge, Gupta outlined the aim to establish over 100 fabless semiconductor product companies. He stated that half of the total expenses would be covered by Government of India, with additional support provided by certain states. Access to free EDA (Electronic Design Automation) tools and support for cloud computing and IP purchase were emphasised.

With the advent of new technologies, Gupta likened chip design to software design, predicting a surge in job opportunities in the field. Prof Santosh Vishvakarma, chair of the VSI Madhya Pradesh Chapter and faculty member at IIT Indore, emphasised the pivotal role of collaborative efforts in propelling the semiconductor industry forward. He underscored the importance of cooperation between academia and industry to drive innovation and foster a conducive ecosystem for semiconductor chip design in Madhya Pradesh.

Vishvakarma emphasised VSI's commitment to advancing knowledge and promoting innovation in technology and education, particularly in the dynamic field of semiconductor chip design. VSI secretary Chitra Hariharan said that VSI is a professional organisation dedicated to advancing the field of Very Large Scale Integration (VLSI) design and semiconductor technology in India.‘Established to promote collaboration, innovation and knowledge exchange, VSI plays a pivotal role in shaping the semiconductor industry landscape in the country,’ she said.