Indore: ABVP cancels protest over 'politicizing DAVV' under duress

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarathi Parishad (ABVP), a student wing of BJP, on Saturday called off their protest against an event hosting BJP ministers and public representatives at DAVV campus.

The protest was called off at the eleventh hours following pressure from top leadership, sources claimed.

The regional secretary of ABVP Ghanshyam Singh Chouhan had on Friday announced to stage a protest on UTD campus alleging that DAVV is politicizing the university by organising politically motivated events.

Chouhan threatened to burn effigies of vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain and registrar Anil Sharma for allegedly ignoring student leaders and student and not inviting them in the event organized as a party of Azadi Ka Mahaotsav.

In the event which ABVP citied politically motivated, BJP led state government’s ministers including Mohan Yadav, Tulsi Silawat, Usha Thakur, BJP MP Shankar Lalwani and BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya were guests, while RSS affiliate Mukul Kanitkar was keynote speaker.

Around two hours before the function, Chouhan posted a message on Whatsapp group "DAVV Updates" which read, "We have always said that education should be free from the claws of politics. We are not opposed to any person, but the decision which to make the university campus a political field by ignoring the students made us to make call for protest... the vice chancellor and registrar in talks with ABVP accepted their mistake and given assurance to us that such ignorance will not take place in future. Therefore, we call off our effigies burning programme."

The VC could not be reached for her comment. The VC and other university officers are also part of the Whatsapp group on which Chouhan posted the message and no one denied the claim made by him.

ALSO READ Indore: 9 more dengue positive cases reported in city

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 02:09 PM IST