Indore: 9 more dengue positive cases reported in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nine more dengu cases reported on Friday, taking the total to 112 positive dengue patients in the city, officials said on Saturday.

This is the highest number of people found infected from dengue in one day in September. A total of 48 people were found infected this month within the last ten days. The remaining 64 cases were reported earlier before this month.

“Nine new cases of dengue were found from Scheme No 114, Goyal Vihar Khajrana, Sudama Nagar, Kadvali, Income Tax colony in Residency area , Bicholi Mardana, Vandana Nagar, Vallabh Nagar and one more place,” district Malaria Officer Dr Daulat Patel said.

He also added that they surveyed 512 houses in the surrounding areas of the patient’s residence and found larvae in five of the houses.

TEAMS FORMED TO BATTLE DENGUE, FOGGING ACCELERATED

A district-level meeting discussing seasonal diseases was chaired by the collector Manish Singh in the presence of IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal and other officials from district health department, malaria department and others.

IMC commissioner Pal also issued orders post-meeting instructing the concerned officials to form teams to keep eye on dengue cases. She instructed officials for daily inspection of malls, buildings, hotels, marriage gardens, and other such places for assuring that no larva should be present and proper pest control should be done at these places. She also instructed officials to impose spot fines on the owners of the places where larva is found. She asked officials to submit a weekly report to the commissioner by the malaria department.

Meanwhile, the IMC fogging and pest control teams were also activated and they have started fogging and spraying pesticides all over the city.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 10:25 AM IST