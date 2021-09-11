Indore: Boom in aviation sector soon, says TAFI MP unit chairman

Indore

A boom in the aviation sector is likely in the near future as cases of Covid-19 are coming down in the country and the festival season is starting, said TK Jose, chairman of MP Chapter of Travel Agents' Federation of India (TAFI), while addressing the first meeting of the chapter held in Pune.

Apart from TAFI members, travel partners from hotel and aviation industry also attended the meeting. On this occasion, the national president of TAFI Ajay Prakash, vice-president Kamal Jadhwani, general secretary Abbas Moiz, treasurer Hitank Shah were also present.

Jose chaired the meeting and secretary Hariom Jhunjunwala presented the report. TAFI MP Chapter members held discussion with office bearers of Pune Chapter to enhance co-operation.

Local travel agents told their Pune counterparts that as Indore has a direct flight to Dubai and there is already a Pune-Indore flight, the passengers from Pune can go to Dubai via Indore.

Jose said that now the all major cities of the State including Indore, Gwalior, Bhopal and Jabalpur are well connected to each other as well as the other major domestic destinations. The number of passengers is also increasing and travel agents should provide their best services to the passengers.

At the meeting travel agents said the terms of the loan guarantee scheme for travel agents rolled out by the Union Finance Ministry should be such that even small travel agents can take advantage of it. At present, only the big travel agents can take loans under the scheme.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 02:00 AM IST