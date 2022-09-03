Indore: ABVP activists, PSC candidates held as they try to gherao CM

Police chase away protestors outside airport premises on Friday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police had to resort to mild force and arrest ABVP activists and MPPSC candidates on Friday as they tried to gherao Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the city airport premises over non-release of MPPSC exams’ results for the past three years.

Chouhan was in the city to attend various programmes. He was scheduled to fly back to Bhopal at 4 pm. Around 200 PSC candidates led by ABVP leaders had gathered outside the main entrance of the airport to gherao the CM at 3.30 pm.

They were raising slogans for release of results of exams.

Around 4.30 pm when the news of the CM reaching the airport reached, the police used mild force to disperse the protestors. Those reluctant to move from the airport gate were arrested.

ABVP regional secretary Ghanshyam Patel claimed that police lathicharged candidates, who were protesting silently, on the orders of collector Manish Singh. “The Chief Minister will now see the reaction of ABVP activists,” he added.

Because of the OBC quota issue, the MPPSC results could not be declared. OBC quota was raised from 14 per cent to 27 per cent, a move which was challenged in the High Court. The HC had stayed the government order of increasing OBC quota. Since then the matter is sub-judice.