Indore: West Discom plans to send paperless bills to consumers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The West Discom will now send paperless bills in several cities, a step which will save 900 trees every year, the company said on Friday.

Officials said that in the cities like Indore, Dewas, Ratlam, Pithampur, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Agar paperless bills will be issued.

About 14 lakh bills are printed and distributed every month and two and a half crore bills every year. Every year 900 trees will be saved from being cut due to the paperless bills.

Paperless bill will also encourage on-line, cashless payment, consumers will also get cashless discount, said officials.

According to the instructions of principal secretary Sanjay Dubey, West Discom will be first to provide paperless bills.

Officials said about 85 to 90 per cent mobile numbers of electricity consumers of these places have been collected. The work of collecting the remaining numbers and cross checking the mobile numbers is in progress.

The power company has clarified that the purpose of paperless bill is to provide quick service, electricity bill as well as on-the-spot payment link, which will encourage cashless electricity bill payment.

Consumers also get a discount if payment is cashless. The PDF of the bill will also open on the mobile in just two to three seconds from the link of the paperless bill, which any consumer will be able to take out the print in case of emergency, said officials.

“If any elderly consumer or any other consumer asks for the printout of the bill from the zone, then they will be provided. For this IVRS number or old bill will be required”, said officials.

“Paperless electricity bill is the demand of today's digital and techno friendly era. To help the consumers, the staff of the zone distribution centre will also be available during office hours,” said West Discom managing director Amit Tomar.

