Indore: ABVP activists booked for threatening DAVV professor

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): ABVP city general secretary Lucky Adiwal and his friends were booked by the Bhanwarkuan police on Thursday as they allegedly misbehaved with and threatened School of Physical Education head prof. Deepak Mehta during an inter-college cricket match on the UTD campus. The ABVP activists wanted a player, Naveen, of the UTD team to be given importance over others.

In the morning, there was a match between the UTD and a college team. Activists of the ABVP reached the grounds and put pressure on Mehta to send Naveen higher up in the batting order and also give him overs of bowling.

When Mehta did not pay heed to their demands, they started misbehaving with him. In front of the players, Lucky and his aides hurled abuses at Mehta and threatened him with dire consequences if Naveen was not given “importance” during the cricket match.

Lucky even tried to manhandle Mehta. Unable to take the humiliation, Mehta informed the university authorities about the incident and went to the Bhanwarkuan police station to lodge a complaint against the ABVP activists. The police have registered a case under sections 294, 506 and 34 of the IPC against Lucky and his friends.

Mehta also met senior police officials and sought deployment of policemen on the UTD grounds so that miscreants would not be able to disturb the ongoing tournament.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 01:27 AM IST