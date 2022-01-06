Indore: MGM Medical College, IMA recommend for testing, treatment and monitoring protocols

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the call of the district administration, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and the Indian Medical Association have submitted guidelines to be followed during the treatment of Covid patients to ensure efficient and effective treatment at hospitals, as well as in home isolation.

Meanwhile, crisis management committee member Dr Nishant Khare said that they had received the protocols and ensured them nunder the guidelines released by the World Health Organisation and ministry of health and family welfare. He also appealed to people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour as the number of cases is rising rapidly.

According to sources, the IMA has emphasised a 6-minute test for patients in home isolation, monitoring of SPO2 four times a day, and recommendations of the chest CT scan, use of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab, steroids and other medicines.

‘Guidelines soon’

‘The guidelines and protocols will help in treatment of patients of all types— such as asymptomatic, mild, or with severe symptoms. It’ll also help ensure that no unnecessary medicines are given to patients and a standard treatment protocol is followed. We’ll release the guidelines soon’ — Dr Nishant Khare, crisis management committee member

‘Follow protocol’

‘Cases are increasing swiftly and we’re also prepared to deal with the rising number of cases. We’ve started the Maa Ahilya Covid Care Centre with 600 beds in the first phase and will soon increase the number of beds to 1,200. But people must follow protocol as their behaviour will also affect the conditions in the coming days’ — Dr Nishant Khare, crisis management committee member.

