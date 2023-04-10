Indore: Absconding fraud accused from Chhattisgarh arrested in city 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An accused who had managed to steal Rs 9 lakh from a bank account by misusing a mobile number allotted to him and had been booked for fraud by the Chhattisgarh police, in that case, a few months back, was arrested in city on Sunday.

According to the police, acting on a tip-off, the crime branch arrested a person named Kushal Khatri, a resident of Gomateshwar Nagar area in the city. He was booked under section 420 of the IPC by the Bilaspur police a few months ago, and he was absconding since then.

The complainant said that the bank account holder was her daughter. She did not use the registered mobile number for a long time, so the number was de-activated by the service provider telecom company, and allotted the same number to the accused, who downloaded an application using the registered mobile number and somehow managed to steal Rs 9 lakh from her bank account.

The crime branch officials urged people to remember the mobile number registered with the bank account. In case of mobile SIM loss, or if it is deactivated, then one should deregister his/her mobile number from the bank account to avoid such online fraud.