Indore: About 200 youths selected in job fair

File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day job fair organised in the city got a huge response from the youths, and 200 candidates were selected for jobs.

The employment fair was organised at the District Employment Office on Thursday. The fair got good response. In all, 352 youths got themselves registered and around 200 youths were selected according to merit by reputed companies.

Deputy director employment PS Mandloi informed that representatives of 9 companies were present in the fair. After the interview, on the basis of merit, 198 youths were initially selected for the posts of sales executive, delivery boy, marketing, surveyor, telecaller and recovery officer etc.

Roop Rang Store Indore offered jobs to 38, Instaconnect to 32, Patel Motors to 7, Arena Suzuki to 37, Jana Small Finance to 15, SIS Security to 18, Dainik Bhaskar to 18, Adigo India to 15 and Shiv Enterprises to 18 youths.

