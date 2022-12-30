Indore: Sikhs celebrate 356th Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Sikh community of the city celebrated the 356th Prakash Parv of the 10th Sikh Guru, Shri Guru Gobind Singh under the aegis of Shri Guru Singh Sabha on Thursday. The main Diwan was decorated in Khalsa College where devotees from around the city and district visited to pay obeisance to the decorated Diwan Saheb. An ongoing continuous langar was served to the devotees who visited the Diwan.

The first Diwan was decorated from 6 am to 4 pm. The second Diwan was decorated from 6.30 pm to 2 am. Flowers were showered to celebrate the occasion. Devotees who came to pay obeisance got a chance to listen to kirtan from Kavinder Singh Wale, Bhai Balwinder Singh Rangeela Chandigarh Wale, and Bhai Jaswant Singh Deewana Barnala Wale.

Over 50K devotees visit Diwans

Over 50,000 devotees visited Khalsa College to pay obeisance at the main Diwan Saheb decorated on the occasion of Prakash Parv. According to the officials of Shri Gurudhi Sabha, devotees were fed peas-potato, langar dal, prasad (bread), rice and sweet prasad in the langar.

Medical camps at Khalsa College

Several medical camps were organised at Khalsa College from morning to evening. Along with this, a blood donation camp was also held. Sikhs were also seen on the roads helping traffic police managing the traffic.