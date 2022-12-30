Indore: Stalls to showcase MP heritage, culture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thirteen stalls at the PBD venue will showcase the rich culture and heritage of Madhya Pradesh. These stalls will have graphical representations of the most popular heritage and cultural sites of the state. This was decided by the municipal commissioner, Pratibha Pal, on Thursday during inspection of the PBD venue.

These stalls will be known as “Sanskritik Street”. These stalls will display details of several local heritage places, arts and crafts, tribal arts, spiritual sites and replicas of monuments in the state.

The commissioner also issued guidelines regarding VVIPs’ vehicle parking. She also gave instructions regarding the construction of the “Sanskritik Street”.

On this (Sanskritik Street) stretch, digital graphics of forts, heritage of Madhya Pradesh, including religious sites, national parks, folk festivals, digital graphics related to festivals etc will be displayed.

Commissioner Pal said along with the exhibition at “Sanskritik Street”, live cultural presentations of various art forms (folk dance and music) of Madhya Pradesh will be held to entertain the dignitaries.

