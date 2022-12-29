Indore: West Discom catches power theft in over 800 places in 28 days

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: West Discom catches power theft in over 800 places in 28 days

- Rs 1.5 cr collected as fine

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 12:29 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): West Discom caught electricity theft of Rs 1.5 crores in 28 days at more than 800 places, said Discom officials on Wednesday.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that actions are being taken against those who steal electricity and commit irregularities.

Irregularities have been found at 195 places in Indore East division, 150 in Indore West, 155 in Indore Central, 125 places in Indore North, 200 places in Indore South. A total billing of more than Rs 1.5 crore has been done at all the places.

The power distribution company officials have appealed to the consumers not to indulge in power theft or use the domestic connection for commercial purpose.

