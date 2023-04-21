Indore: About 200 start-ups coming up in MP every month,says P Narhari

P Narhari (right) commissioner MSME Department Govt of MP and Dr Santosh Pandey (left), additional director, ministry of electronics & information technology GoI inaugurate a workshop on indigenously developed National M-Seva App store and National Single Sign-On (N-SSO) held in the city on Thursday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Around 200 start-ups are coming up in Madhya Pradesh every month as the state government has rolled out several schemes and is providing support to start-ups, said P Narhari, secretary and commissioner MSME department, government of Madhya Pradesh.

Narhari was addressing a workshop to brief about indigenously developed National M-Seva App store and National Single Sign-On (N-SSO) held in the city on Thursday. It was a state-level workshop for aspiring start-ups of Madhya Pradesh, which was organised by Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) Mumbai.

C-DAC Mumbai is an implementing agency of two national-level projects of the ministry of electronics and IT. National m-Seva Appstore and National SSO (e-Pramaan or e-authentication), is an indigenously developed platform. The workshop covered introduction and usage for these platforms.

Dr Santosh Pandey, additional director, ministry of electronics & information technology, in the keynote address stated in detail about the perspective of his ministry on the current trends in e-governance. He emphasised that the government is moving from silos to connected systems, from standalone systems to platform-based systems and from systems to ecosystems. To implement this vision, he highlighted three key pillars, namely the guiding framework, Bharat Enterprise Architecture, connected systems that rely on an ‘API First’ approach for interaction between systems and the need for an e-governance platform. He also informed that this platform-based approach is currently being followed in many departments for inter-operability.

Dr Padmaja Joshi, senior director, C-DAC Mumbai said that C-DAC is also playing its part in the journey of making India self-reliant, with several initiatives from the IT domain being implemented by C-DAC. Two such initiatives which were the main highlights of this workshop are ‘M Sewa App store’, which is India's indigenously developed App store and ‘e-Pramaan: My Identity’, which is a national single sign-on that remembers multiple credentials to access various services.

Helps citizens to maintain and provide flexibility to select appropriate authentication factors for services. Along with providing various authentication mechanisms, e-Pramaan also provides fraud management to keep the users informed about the activities. C-DAC is also involved in research in certification domain and keeps on enhancing its platform regularly to keep the platform up to date.

Kapil Kant Kamal, joint director C-DAC Mumbai highlighted the need for an indigenous App store in India to break the monopoly of the big players of the market. During the interaction, he explained about the National App Hosting Platform as well as their free-of-cost app uploading process, in-house testing process and test reports, which are some of the key benefits for aspiring start-ups.