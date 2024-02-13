Indore: Abhinandan Programmed At Krishi Mahavidyalaya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Krishi Mahavidyalaya is organising ‘Abhinandan’ development programme for newly-admitted students from February 7 to 15.

A daily schedule has been arranged for activities during the event from 8 am to 6 pm.

The programme encompasses various activities, including yoga and meditation, an overview of the university and campus profile, creative arts, sports, discussions on gender equality and anti-ragging measures, as well as informative sessions on future prospects in Agriculture. Additionally, there will be lectures focusing on personality development, ethics and skill development.

On Tuesday, there will be a dedicated session covering hostel rules and an introduction to wardens. On February 14, the program will kick off with a yoga session, followed by interactive overall mentoring of staff and students, including the formation of clubs. The day continues with a lecture on skill development and concludes with engaging activities in creative arts and sports.

The programme is being conducted under the supervision of dean KN Pathak. He said the programme is being conducted to provide participants with a deeper understanding of topics not typically covered in schools and are useful for a new beginning in college life.

The programme is being organised with the help of Prof Swati Barche, RK Singh, H.L Khapediya and Sunil Narbariya.