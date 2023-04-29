Indore: Abandoned by birth mother due to hole in her heart, 2-year-old ‘Shakti’ unites with Italian parents

Indore: Abandoned by parents due to hole in her heart, 2-year-old ‘Shakti’ unites with Italian parents |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Abandoned by her birth mother in India as she had a hole in her heart, two-year-old Shakti was, perhaps, destined for a better life in Italy. Here is a story of hope, destiny and joy that has come true for a little girl in Indore.

Shakti was born to an underprivileged family in Neemuch. Being a girl was already considered ‘not good news’ in the family and further, she was born with a hole in her heart. When her mother discovered that the little girl had a hole in her heart, she abandoned her.

Shakti was 6 months old then. Left at the mercy of the orphanage, Shakti’s life seemed hopeless. She was sent to Sanjeevni Sewa Sangam Shishu Garha in Indore.

“When Shakti came to us, she was underweight and weak,” Asha Singh, coordinator at the Garha said. Shakti had to be taken special care of.

“Even if she cried, her heart would stop, so we could never let her cry,” Singh said. Further, her caregivers ensure that Shakti never got sick as even the common cold could be deadly for her.

“We couldn’t get her operated on until her weight reached at least 7 kilograms,” Singh said. Finally, in February 2023, Shakti was able to reach the target of 7 kg (15 pounds).

She underwent open heart surgery at a private hospital in Indore. “Her survival is a kind of miracle, she was critical and fighting death for over 10 days after the operation in the intensive care unit,” Singh said.

Shakti showed her true power and came out stronger than ever. Soon after, her adoption was finalised.

A couple from Italy had applied for adoption and had requested especially for Shakti. “Her adoptive father has suffered the same heart condition and had undergone an open heart surgery at the age of 25,” Singh said.

The father knows the pains of suffering from such a heart condition and the precautions necessary for the same. “The parents got married three years ago and have been set on having Shakti since they heard of her,” Singh said.

The father feels grateful to his parents for caring for him and intends to do the same for Shakti. The little girl will now fly to Italy and live with the happy couple in their early 40s soon.