 Indore Commodities Buzz of April 27: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 02:21 PM IST
article-image

Date – April 27, 2023, Thursday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 5100

Toor Maharashtra Rs 8300 - Rs 8600

Toor Karnataka Rs 8400 – Rs 8700

Toor Nimari Rs 7400 – Rs 8300

Moong Best Rs 8000 – Rs 8350

Moong Average Rs 7000 – Rs 7500

Urad Best Rs 7400 – Rs 8000

Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 7000

Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 5000

Mustard Nimari Rs 5900 - Rs 6100

Raida Rs 4600 - Rs 4900

Soyabean Best Rs 5300

Soyabean Average Rs 4800 - Rs 5000

Gold (24K) Rs 60,250 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 71,900 (per kg)

article-image

