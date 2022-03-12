Indore: AAI’s All India Cricket Tournament begins

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All India Cricket Tournament being organized by Airports Authority of India has begun here in Indore, Saturday.

The final of the tournament will be played at Gymkhana ground on March 17.

The teams from North Zone, South Zone, Central Zone, West Zone, North East Zone and New Delhi are participating in the tournament. The matches will be played on a round robin league basis.

Regional Executive Director, JT Radhakrishna, inaugurated the tournament.

Director of Indore Airport, Ramesh Kumar said the tournament could not be organized from the last two years because of the Covid-19.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 04:44 PM IST