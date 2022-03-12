Indore: ISOD urges hospitals to appoint nodal officer to coordinate organ donations

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Society for Organ Donation has requested all the private hospitals to appoint a nodal officer in their hospitals to boost the campaign of organ and cadaveric donation in the city.

Society will also train the hospital representatives for recognizing brain stem cell death of any patient and the ways to coordinate with the society to counsel the family members for organ donation.

A meeting and training session for the same will be chaired by Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani and Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma at MGM Medical College on Saturday evening.

Dean and Secretary of Organ Donation Society Dr Sanjay Dixit said, “With an aim to boost organ and cadaveric donation in the city, Indore Society for Organ Donation has decided to appoint a nodal officer for coordinating between the hospitals to manage the brain dead patients. We have also decided to take steps to spread awareness among people about organ donation by running various campaigns on social media and putting awareness posters at public places, hospitals, and at crematoriums.”

The divisional commissioner also asked the hospitals to ensure information about the brain dead patients so that the counseling of their family members could be done on time.

The Divisional Commissioner had said that Covid-19 had put a break in organ donation drives in the city but with the help of social workers, doctors, and hospitals, it will get a boost soon.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 12:35 PM IST