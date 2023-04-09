Indore: Aadhaar updation mandatory if not done in last 10 years 

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The updation of the Aadhaar details has been made mandatory if the same is not been done in the last 10 years.

The district e-governance department has requested people to update their Aadhaar details to avoid inconvenience. It has been decided by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to update Aadhaar details if no updation has been made in the last 10 years. The Aadhaar card has gained credibility as a citizen's identity card, and it is being used today by the common citizen to avail of various government schemes and services. With this decision of the government, such Aadhaar card holders, who have never updated their Aadhaar details in the last 10 years, will have to get their Aadhaar details updated.

Ankita Porwal, district e-governance manager informed that citizens whose cards have become old and unclear will also be able to get new cards made. This will avoid inconvenience in Aadhaar authentication and verification.

UIDAI has provided the facility of updating documents to the Aadhaar number holders with a prescribed fee. The Aadhaar number holder can update the personal identity proof and address proof documents in the Aadhaar data.

This facility can be accessed online from the My Aadhaar portal https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in or residents can also visit any nearest enrolment centre to avail the same.