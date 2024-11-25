Indore: ₹95 Lakh Spent But No End To Water Accumulation In Cancer Hospital’s Basement | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The persistent waterlogging problem in the basement of the Government Cancer Hospital remains unresolved despite spending Rs 95 lakh on reconstruction. The renovation, undertaken by the Indore Development Authority (IDA), aimed to eliminate water seepage and develop OPD and other facilities but the dampness on the walls continues to plague the basement and damaging the walls.

Completed in March, the project included waterproofing, POP work, lighting installation, and an automatic motor system for drainage. “Yet, the motor frequently malfunctions, and water regularly seeps into the basement, leaving it unusable. The officials revealed that the problem stems from a 40-year-old well on the premises, whose weakened walls allow water to leak into the basement but the issue remained unaddressed for many years,” the hospital staff said.

This waterlogging problem has persisted for more than two decades despite repeated interventions by various agencies, including the Municipal Corporation, IDA, PWD, and others. Such attempts to resolve the issue were made earlier involving significant expenditures, also failed to provide a lasting solution.

Water logging hits OPD expansion

The hospital management’s Rs 95 lakh action plan aimed to seal water sources and create modern facilities like a new OPD, waiting rooms, and consulting spaces. Under the direction of the then divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma, these upgrades were intended to enhance patient and doctor services. However, the unresolved water problem delays the plan leaving the basement unfit for use.

Quote

“We will send a team of engineers to investigate the issue if there is dampness in the basement walls or any other problem. Issue of water logging has been resolved.” Ramprakash Ahirwar --CEO, IDA

“There was no problem during the rains, but sometimes waterlogging occurs again when the motor is switched off. There is a plan to start OPD and the work of installing a lift is still pending.

- Dr Ramesh Arya Superintendent, GovtCancer Hospital