 Indore: ₹95 Lakh Spent But No End To Water Accumulation In Cancer Hospital’s Basement
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: ₹95 Lakh Spent But No End To Water Accumulation In Cancer Hospital’s Basement

Indore: ₹95 Lakh Spent But No End To Water Accumulation In Cancer Hospital’s Basement

The hospital management’s Rs 95 lakh action plan aimed to seal water sources and create modern facilities like a new OPD, waiting rooms, and consulting spaces.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 10:19 AM IST
article-image
Indore: ₹95 Lakh Spent But No End To Water Accumulation In Cancer Hospital’s Basement | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The persistent waterlogging problem in the basement of the Government Cancer Hospital remains unresolved despite spending Rs 95 lakh on reconstruction. The renovation, undertaken by the Indore Development Authority (IDA), aimed to eliminate water seepage and develop OPD and other facilities but the dampness on the walls continues to plague the basement and damaging the walls.

Completed in March, the project included waterproofing, POP work, lighting installation, and an automatic motor system for drainage. “Yet, the motor frequently malfunctions, and water regularly seeps into the basement, leaving it unusable. The officials revealed that the problem stems from a 40-year-old well on the premises, whose weakened walls allow water to leak into the basement but the issue remained unaddressed for many years,” the hospital staff said.

This waterlogging problem has persisted for more than two decades despite repeated interventions by various agencies, including the Municipal Corporation, IDA, PWD, and others. Such attempts to resolve the issue were made earlier involving significant expenditures, also failed to provide a lasting solution.

Read Also
Indore: BJP Takes Out Vehicle Rally Inside Dedicated i-Bus Lane
article-image

Water logging hits OPD expansion

FPJ Shorts
Adani Shares Back In Form As Markets Come Out Of Blues
Adani Shares Back In Form As Markets Come Out Of Blues
Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: With Only 48 Hours To Go, Who Will Be State's New Chief Minister?
Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: With Only 48 Hours To Go, Who Will Be State's New Chief Minister?
'You Got Lucky This Time! Had I Held A Rally..': Ajit Pawar's Fun Banter With Nephew & Karjat-Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar; Video Viral
'You Got Lucky This Time! Had I Held A Rally..': Ajit Pawar's Fun Banter With Nephew & Karjat-Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar; Video Viral
Diljit Dosanjh Pune Concert: Fan Proposes To His Girlfriend & Kisses Her On Stage, Singer's Reaction Goes Viral (VIDEO)
Diljit Dosanjh Pune Concert: Fan Proposes To His Girlfriend & Kisses Her On Stage, Singer's Reaction Goes Viral (VIDEO)

The hospital management’s Rs 95 lakh action plan aimed to seal water sources and create modern facilities like a new OPD, waiting rooms, and consulting spaces. Under the direction of the then divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma, these upgrades were intended to enhance patient and doctor services. However, the unresolved water problem delays the plan leaving the basement unfit for use.

Quote

“We will send a team of engineers to investigate the issue if there is dampness in the basement walls or any other problem. Issue of water logging has been resolved.” Ramprakash Ahirwar --CEO, IDA

“There was no problem during the rains, but sometimes waterlogging occurs again when the motor is switched off. There is a plan to start OPD and the work of installing a lift is still pending.

- Dr Ramesh Arya Superintendent, GovtCancer Hospital

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'We Want Partnerships, Not Just Investments,' Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav On UK-Germany Visit

'We Want Partnerships, Not Just Investments,' Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav On UK-Germany Visit

Indore: ₹95 Lakh Spent But No End To Water Accumulation In Cancer Hospital’s Basement

Indore: ₹95 Lakh Spent But No End To Water Accumulation In Cancer Hospital’s Basement

'Responsibility Of Every Person To Ensure Security Of Girls, Sisters,' Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

'Responsibility Of Every Person To Ensure Security Of Girls, Sisters,' Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

Indore Updates: 6-Yr-Old Mute Girl From Gujarat Goes Missing; Man Held For Blackmailing Trader’s...

Indore Updates: 6-Yr-Old Mute Girl From Gujarat Goes Missing; Man Held For Blackmailing Trader’s...

CAT 2024 Analysis: Moderate Difficulty, Percentile Expectations Rise

CAT 2024 Analysis: Moderate Difficulty, Percentile Expectations Rise