 Indore: BJP Takes Out Vehicle Rally Inside Dedicated i-Bus Lane
The 11.5 km long BRTS corridor, stretching from Niranjanpur Square to Rajiv Gandhi Square, is exclusively reserved for I-buses and ambulances.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 08:08 AM IST
article-image
Indore: BJP Takes Out Vehicle Rally Inside Dedicated i-Bus Lane | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four days after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced plans to dismantle Indore’s Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS), BJP members took out a vehicle rally on the prohibited BRTS route disrupting public transport services. The rally, part of the "Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra", forced I-buses to vacate the designated lane and operate alongside regular traffic causing inconvenience to passengers.

The 11.5 km long BRTS corridor, stretching from Niranjanpur Square to Rajiv Gandhi Square, is exclusively reserved for I-buses and ambulances. However, on Sunday, BJP’s Yatra moved along the bus lane from Vijay Nagar to Rajiv Gandhi Square violating these restrictions.

Indore's iBus Driver Fined For Talking On Phone While Driving
article-image

Delay at BRTS stations

As a result, passengers waiting at BRTS stations faced delays and confusion. The rally, led by Baljeet Singh Chauhan of BJP’s Aajk Morcha, saw a convoy of vehicles adorned with tricolour driving through the BRTS lane. Starting from Vijay Nagar, the procession ended at the Veterinary College in Mhow.

While organisers claimed to have secured administrative permission for the rally, they avoided clarifying whether approval was granted for using the bus lane. Traffic DCP Arvind Tiwari stated, “We are investigating whether the rally adhered to the approved route.”

