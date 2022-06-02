Indore: Three win 83rd National cadet, sub-junior tourney; HMG district mini junior badminton from today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): K Sathyanarayana (TTTA), T Dinesh (Karnataka) and Priyanuj Bhattacharya (Assam) won titles in the national cadet and sub-junior table tennis competition, which was held here at Khel Prashal on Wednesday.

Sathyanarayana defeated Aditya Das (Bengal) 12-10, 8-11, 11-9 in the final of Under-11 boys’ category. Dinesh Teshub (Karnataka) won Under-13 category title by defeating Arya Kataria (Gujarat) 12-10, 11-5, 8-11, 11-6, 11-8. Priyanuj Bhattacharya (Assam) defeated Naman Bhatnagar (Himachal Pradesh) 11-8, 11-6, 5-11, 8-11, 11-5, 11-8 in the final match of boys Under-15 age group. Prize distribution of the competition was held in the presence of BSNL Indore principal general manager Sanjeev Singhal and vice president of Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association Om Soni. On this occasion, Jayesh Acharya, S Raman, N Ganesan, Pramod Gangrade, Nilesh Ved, Rinku Acharya, Satbir Singh AND Gaurav Patel were present. During programme, Jayesh Acharya was honored with the Excellence Award. The programme was conducted by Narendra Sharma while vote of thanks was proposed by Amit Kotia.

T20 Madhya Pradesh deaf cricket from today

Madhyanchal Deaf Cricket Committee is organising the second T20 Madhya Pradesh Cricket Championship for the deaf from June 2 to 5 in Gwalior. In the tournament, teams from Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore and Jabalpur will participate.

The Indore deaf team as follows:

Abhishek Hayran (captain), Sumit Bidwal (vice-captain), Rakesh Bhagat, Haricharan Vaishnava, Nand Kishore Sahu, Omprakash Singh, Amit Jaiswal, Sumit Jaiswal, Prithviraj Lohar, Gokul Narwal, Akash Hazare, Sarvesh Malvi, Suresh Jamre, Sachin Patel, Aman Chokse, Amit Dubey (Manager).

MP wheelchair cricket team finishes runner-up

From May 27 to 31, wheelchair cricket teams from 8 states took part in Super 8 Wheelchair T10 Cricket Tournament played at Captain Roop Singh Stadium, Gwalior. Punjab and Delhi were declared joint winners while Madhya Pradesh became runner-up. In an exciting match, Punjab played against Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Ajay Yadav won the best fielder award in the tournament, Krishanpal Muvel also showed his best performance and was adjudged Man of the Match.

6 players will get a chance to go to Chess Olympiad: MP State School Chess C’ ship from June 11

For the first time, MP State School Chess Championship will be organized here on June 11-12. More than 400 players from the state will participate in this mega event. The championship will be organized by Indore Public School in association with All Indore Chess Association, under the aegis of All India Chess Federation, MP Chess Adhoc Committee. Cash prizes of Rs 1.30 lakh will be given to the winners.

Organizing secretary of the Championship Anil Fatehchandani and tournament director Dr Sunil Somani said the 44th Chess Olympiad is going to be held in Chennai. In the 44th Chess Olympiad, three players each from under 15 boys and girls category will be selected. All India Chess Federation will arrange accommodation and food for the selected players for three days in Chennai. Along with this, traveling allowance at the rate of Rs 2000 per player will also be given.

MP Chess Ad hoc Committee's convenor Akshat Khamparia said that for the first time the Chess Olympiad is being organized in India. More than 2000 players from 180 countries will participate in it, including some Grand Masters. A visit to the Chess Olympiad will be of great significance for the selected six players of MP School Championship as they will have the opportunity to see the world's best GMs play, meet them and listen to seminars and lectures focused on chess. The preparations for the event have been completed at Indore Public School. IPS president Achal Chaudhary said that there is no entry fee for the championship. In this, the birth certificate of the age of less than 15 years and born on or after January 1, 2007 and the bonafide certificate of the school studying or school Id-card or the mark sheet of the previous year will be submitted by the players before the competition. The championship will be played in nine rounds on a rapid format as per international rules.

Inter divisional SM Khan Under-18 tourney: Anvesh Chawla's double performance, Indore in semis

In the Inter divisional SM Khan Under-18 cricket competition organized by the MPCA, a match was played between Indore and Chambal Division at Gymkhana ground on Wednesday. Indore Division won the toss and elected to bat first. The team could manage 278 runs in 49 overs. Anvesh Chawla made 62 off 48 balls, Saransh Surana contributed 52 off 36 balls and Ansh Bagadiya contributed 46 runs. Aryan Thapa and Vishnu Bhardwaj took 3 wickets each and Tawarik Khan took 2 wickets. In reply Chambal Division was all out for 178 runs in 36 overs. Somu Sikarwar scored 62 and Garvit Sharma scored 33 runs. Anvesh Chawla took 4 wickets and Anjaneya Shukla took 2 wickets. Anvesh Chawla was adjudged Man of the Match.

HMG district mini junior badminton from today

HMG Cup mini-junior badminton tournament will be played at DPS, Rau from Thursday. At least 250 expressed their interest in participating in the tournament. At least 290 entries have been received. This four-day competition will be held till June 5. Kamal Kasturi, Wajid Ali and Sumit Tomar said there will be a total of 11 events in the tournament in Under 11, Under 13 and Under 15 boys and girls categories. The tournament will be inaugurated by Assistant Commissioner of State Taxes and International Ultra Marathon Runner Vijay Sohani.

Pro National open kickboxing India league from June 3

Full contact and Lokic events will be held at Pro National open kickboxing India league, organized by the Waco India Kickboxing Federation, from June 3 to 5 at Swarna Bharati Indoor Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

Giving the above information, Kickboxing Association of Madhya Pradesh president Master Saeed Alam said in men's category of full contact event, competition will be held in 51, 57, 63.5, 70, 78, 86, and 86 kg plus categories for men while in women’s category, competitions will be held in 48, 55, 60, 67 and 67 plus categories. Similarly in Lokic event, bouts would be held in 51, 57, 63.5, 70, 78, 86, and 86 kg categories for men and in 48, 55, 60, 67 and 67 kg plus categories for women. Total prize money of Rs 5 lakh will be distributed among the winners.

State-level swimming competition begins

The 50th state-level swimming competition began here at Mhow Naka situated Taran Pushakar in the presence of Meghna Bhatt and Mukteshwar Singh, on Wednesday. On this ocassion, Sagar Tonde, Manish Imoliya and Mohit Imoliya were present. The pogramme was conducted by Yogendra Singh Rathore while vote of thanks was proposed by Ravindra Dubey. On the first day, swimmers showed their skills in different groups. The winners are : Mahi Joshi gold,Tanisha Patni secured second position followed by Ishita Verma. Similarly, Siddharth Awasthi won gold followed by Aditya Cholkar with silver.

