Indore: 808 flats on sale in Scheme No 155

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Development Authority started a housing fair in scheme no 155, from Monday which will continue till March 25.

IDA officials said that this housing fair is being organised for low and middle-income homes available in scheme no 155 near Sangam Nagar.

IDA chairman Jaipal Singh Chavda said that 565 flats 1BHK and 208 2BHK flats are available for sale. Also, 35 flats are reserved for the EWS category. All the flats are ready and their possession can be given immediately.

The area is close to the centre of the city, 3 km from the Super Corridor and 4 km from Rajwada. The complex is walled and the flats have covered parking and fire fighting facilities.

IDA’s CEO RP Ahirwar said that these flats will be completely freehold and their cost will be Rs 9.4 lakhs for EWS, Rs 15.35 lakhs for 1BHK and Rs 20.09 lakh for 2BHK. IDA staff will be available at the housing fair to show the flats and bookings can be done at the site itself. Interested people can also download the form and submit it at the authority office.