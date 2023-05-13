 Indore: 80 new electric buses to be launched in city
Tenders have been issued for Sky bus service from Indore to Ayodhya, Varanasi and Delhi

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 12:31 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the second phase of Amrit Yojana, AICTSL has decided to operate 80 new electric buses under Chalo Mobility Private Limited. At present, 30 electric buses are already being operated in the city.

The decision was taken at board meeting of AICTSL on Friday under the chairmanship of mayor and chairman of AICTSL Board Pushyamitra Bhargav.

“AICTSL will float tenders for Solar Integrated Electric Vehicle Charging Stations at 47 identified locations through Jiva International Private Limited. In the coming days, the residents of the city will be able to charge their four wheelers and two wheelers through these solar integrated electric vehicle charging stations,” said Bhargav

A technically equipped bus depot will be constructed at Vijayanagar. The depot will have state-of-the-art technical facilities along with charging infrastructure especially for electric buses.

Training centre for drivers and operators

A training centre equipped with state-of-the-art technology for drivers and operators will soon be set up at Velocity Bus Depot. Along with technical subjects, behavioural training as well as personality development workshops will be organised for the drivers and operators.

Sky bus to go from Indore to Ayodhya, Varanasi and Delhi

AICTSL is operating buses in various cities of Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Gujarat. Soon Uttar Pradesh will join this list. AICTSL has invited tenders to ply buses from Indore to Ahmedabad, Kota, Udaipur, Pune, Mumbai, Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Delhi. Along with this, tenders have also been invited for various cities of Madhya Pradesh like Indore to Khargone, Sendhwa, Khandwa, Mandsaur, Neemuch, and Ratlam.

OTHER DECISIONS

  • For smooth operation of electric buses, charging stations will soon be set up at Chandan Nagar, Khajrana and Airport Road.

  • In order to increase revenue, advertisements will be placed on the grab handles of the buses being operated on BRTS.

  • Along with BRTS the optical fibre cable installed on the corridor will be given on lease.

  • Tender is to be issued to reconstruct 600 city bus stops

