Indore: 80 kids visit Child Welfare panel to understand working methods

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Child Welfare Committee has been conducting regular programmes and sessions towards educating children about their rights and making them understand about the laws available for their protection and welfare. Children from a domestic working women’s organisation visited the Child Development Committee office under the initiation of Railway Childline on Friday.

The children were educated about the committee’s work and protocols. The session was conducted by Pallavi Porwal, chairperson, Child Welfare Committee. She said it was important for children to know about their own rights and that they should be made aware about the facilities available for them. Member of the committee Sangeeta Choudhary explained about the committee’s work to the children.

On Saturday, all the children of the domestic working women’s organisation visited the Railway Child Line, Indore, and the Child Welfare Committee, Indore, office. Along with this, ChildLine nodal coordinator Mohit Jat spoke about the nodal agency and free emergency day-and-night phone service for children who are helpless, destitute and in trouble. The functioning of Child Line No. 1098 was explained in detail. About 80 children attended the programme enthusiastically.