Indore: Finally, Holkar Memorial to be built near Rampur Kothi

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Finally, the development of an Ahilyabai Holkar Memorial has been approved and the directorate of archives, archaeology and museums will soon hand over possession of the land near Rampur Kothi to the district administration. The administration will also form a trust to develop the memorial. For a very long time, the decision on this had been pending.

Deputy director (western zone), directorate of archives, archaeology and museums Prakash Pranjpai said orders had been issued regarding the decision on the development of the memorial. Soon, the departmental process for transfer of land possession and other formalities will be done.

The archaeology department has transferred about three acres located near Lalbagh Mahal Palace to the revenue department for the construction of the memorial. Now, the administration will set up a trust for which permission is being sought from the state government.

The long-standing demand for building a memorial to the former ruler of the Holkar dynasty on about three acres of land near Rampur Kothi (Old RTO) would now be fulfilled, said officials. The administration has started preparations for this, while preparations are now being made to form a trust for the construction and maintenance of the monument. The collector has sought permission from the state administration for the formation of the trust. After that necessary decisions like transfer of land and construction will be taken. Along with MPs, MLAs and public representatives, there will be commissioners and collectors on the committee.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced construction of a memorial to Rajmata Ahilyabai. After this, 1.215 hectares of the department located near Lalbagh Palace were earmarked for the Holkar Memorial. It has now been notified afresh after the land was transferred by the culture department. According to the records at the revenue department, the land was with the culture department from 1986 to 1987.

What will there be at Ahilya Smarak?

The monument will display remarkable episodes of the Holkar dynasty. It will help people to understand the life of the Holkars more accurately.

