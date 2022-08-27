Indore: Man with stolen mobiles worth Rs 11L arrested

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city’s Crime Branch police arrested a man and recovered new mobile phones worth Rs 11 lakh from him, an official said on Saturday. A gang had stolen the mobile phones from a truck in Telangana and had given the phones to the arrested accused to sell them at a cheap price.

According to a Crime Branch officer, acting on a tip, a man named Faizan Qureshi was caught from near Dollar Market on Jail Road and about 100 mobile phones were recovered from him. Faizan could not produce any bills for the mobile phones. The police said the mobile phones were stolen and the accused was trying to sell them in the market.

The accused allegedly admitted to the police that the mobile phones had been stolen by his friends in Telangana. His friends—accomplices of a criminal gang—had stolen the mobile phones from a truck a few days ago.

The accused and the recovered mobile phones were handed over to the Mendora police station staff in Telangana for investigations. The accused is being questioned further.

Read Also Indore: Many doubts on GST cleared at workshop