Indore: 80% City To Remain Parched Today Also | Representational Pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 80 % of the city will remain without tap water on Thursday also, as even after 36 hours, authorities are struggling to fix Narmada pipeline burst that took place in Khargone. The city faced water shortage on Wednesday as most parts in the city did not get tap water. The Jalud pumping station in Khargone supplies Narmada water to nearly 70 overhead water tanks in Indore.

However, it has remained silent in wake of damaged pipeline. “Out of the 99 overhead water tanks in the city, more than 70 tanks could not be filled due to the burst pipeline. The colonies connected to these overhead water tanks will have to go without tap water supply on Thursday also,” said Narmada Project superintendent engineer Sanjiv Shrivastava.

The pipeline through which water is supplied to Indore and its neighbouring areas had burst in Khargone on Tuesday afternoon after an electrical fault caused allegedly by a squirrel. Shrivastava said that the engineers had started repair works on Tuesday itself.

While pumps of Narmada Phase I and Phase II were made operational by Tuesday evening, the supply from Phase III could not be restored till late Wednesday night. Shrivastava said that the engineers dug a pit and entered it to fix the pipeline. “It’s expected that the pipeline would be repaired by 3 to 4 am on Thursday,” he said adding that about 80% areas of the city would have to go without tap water for Thursday also.