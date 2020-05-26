Indore: 79 out of 836 samples test positive for corona

Indore: After two days of downslide, rate of corona positive patients rose once again on Tuesday and ended at 9.45% against Monday's 5.16% after 79 out of 836 samples tested positive and 749 returned negative. At the end of the day, city's corona count stood at 3,182.

With two more deaths, the toll too rose to 119. “A 76-year-old woman of Pancham Ki Phel and a 65-year-old woman of Nanda Nagar succumbed to the disease during treatment on May 23 and May 25. Their sample reports returned positive on May 26," CMHO Dr Pravin Jadia said.

The 76-year-old patient had asthma and anemia as co-morbid conditions while details of other deceased couldn't be gathered by officials.

According to bulletin released by CMHO, 31,513 samples had been tested till Tuesday night and 3,182 were found to be positive.

"We have taken 485 more samples," he added.

As many as1,526 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city while 74 people were

discharged from quarantine centres.