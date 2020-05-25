Good news: Indore identified as role model city for handing COVID-19 pandemic

Indore: If you thought that Indore was only the cleanest city and won the cleanest city tag for several times and was also credited with a 5-Star rating in terms of garbage disposal, that's not enough. Read on... Indore keeps moving ahead and the relentless work which finally pays off. On Monday, the Central Government identified it as the role model city for handing COVID-19 pandemic. Innovate ways of tackling a high case load proved to be the catalyst.

The Centre has identified four cities of the country as the role models in handing the corona menace. Indore and Jaipur have been identified as metropolitan areas for innovate ways of tackling a high case load and Chennai and Bengaluru as examples of large cities that were able to keep their mortality rates low. The Centre believes that these cities could serve as possible role models for other urban areas in handling the Covid-19 pandemic that India is striving to control while moving to restart the economy.

Administrative sources informed on Monday that in the last few days, the Centre had organized meetings between different municipal bodies to share their experiences in two broad aspects of Covid19 management: effective practises in handling a very high number of positive cases and keeping the mortality rates low.

Manish Singh, District Collector, said our aggressive house-to-house survey conducted in the city, contact tracing and ways devised to abolish the gathering of people at groceries, vegetable and milk shops by introducing the way of home delivery of these essential items helped in effecting handling COVID-19 Pandemic.