Indore: 78 colleges miss DAVV deadline for AISHE

Indore: As many as 78 out of 280 colleges under the umbrella of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) missed the deadline fixed by the university for providing information sought for All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE).

“We have fixed February 25 as the deadline for uploading information related to number of students, faculty members, infrastructure, facilities available on their campuses. As many as 78 colleges did not adhere to the deadline,” said Sumant Katiyal, director college development council at DAVV.

The university uploaded on its website the list of deviant colleges, which did not provide details for AISHE within the given time frame. The list includes about 14 government colleges including Government Holkar Science College and Government New Science College.

Katiyal hinted at giving one opportunity to deviant colleges to provided data sought for AISHE. “We are thinking of giving some more time for the colleges that failed to upload information on AISHE website. However, the opportunity will be the last one,” he added.

The MHRD survey covers all institutions in the country imparting higher education. Data is being collected on several parameters such as teachers, student enrollment, programmes, examination results, education finance and infrastructure.

Indicators of educational development such as institution density, gross enrollment ratio, pupil-teacher ratio, gender parity index, per student expenditure are also calculated from the data collected through AISHE. The objective of collecting the data is to make informed policy decisions and research for development of education sector.