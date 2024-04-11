Indore: 70 Officials To Keep Vigil On Media During Polls

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Owing to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, over 70 officials have been mobilised to monitor advertisements and news broadcasts across various media platforms in Indore district. The Media Monitoring and Media Certification (MCMC) cell, spearheaded by district election officer Asheesh Singh, has been established to oversee this crucial task.

During a comprehensive training session chaired by Singh, appointed personnel were instructed about the importance of their role. Emphasising the need for diligence and adherence to guidelines set forth by the Election Commission of India, officials were briefed on the meticulous monitoring of print, electronic, and social media content.

They were told that during the Lok Sabha elections, arrangements have been made for 24-hour continuous monitoring/recording of paid news related matters, news published in print media and broadcast in electronic media channels.

With a focus on combating misinformation and ensuring fair election practices, separate teams have been designated for monitoring various aspects, including news coverage, social media activity, and certification of media content. The collaboration spans across disciplines, with experts from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya and professionals from diverse sectors contributing to the effort.

The monitoring endeavour operates round-the-clock in three shifts, guaranteeing continuous oversight from 6 am to 6 am the next day.