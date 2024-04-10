Indore: Sharjah Passenger Smuggles 5Kg Gold In Shoes & Underwear, Caught At Airport

Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized approximately 4.9 kg of foreign gold which is said to be valued at approximately 3 crore rupees.

The accused tried to smuggle the gold by hiding it inside the soles of his shoes and undergarments. According to a DRI official, The accused arrived at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport in Indore from Sharjah on Wednesday.

The accused who originally is from Gujrat, was booked on Wednesday under the Customs Act 1962, as told by a DRI official.

Acting on a tip off, the officers of The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence searched the perpetrator on his arrival at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport in the city of Indore, Madhya Pradesh by a flight from Sharjah (UAE).

As the search went on thoroughly the officers were successful in finding and seizing about 4.9 kilos of pure gold which is marketed at rupees 3 crores.

The gold was found in a paste like state which the accused achieved through a chemical process and intended to smuggle the gold in the country. The accused hid the gold in the sole of his shoes and also his undergarments.

The accused was successfully caught and booked by the Directorate.