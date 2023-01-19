Indore: 70 buses fined for stopping in middle of road to pick up passengers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic management police on Thursday launched a special driver against bus drivers for stopping buses in the middle of the road to pick up passengers. Buses were also fined for parking on the wrong side.

On the instruction of additional CP (traffic) Mahesh Chand Jain, different teams of the traffic management police slapped fines against more than 70 buses for stopping anywhere instead of their designated stop for taking passengers. Action was taken against inter-city buses and also city buses.

The officers told Free Press that they received complaints that many bus drivers stop their buses anywhere to take or drop passengers, due to which the commuters faced difficulty in passing them, and it also led to accidents.

Traffic police said this drive would continue in the days to come.

