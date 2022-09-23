Indore: 7-year-old girl abducted, stabbed to death by youth living in same colony

A slipper lying at the crime scene. | FP

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a chilling killing that sent shock waves in the Azad Nagar area on Friday, a 7-year-old girl was abducted and brutally stabbed to death by a youth who lives in the same colony.

After the incident, the IMC demolished the illegal portion of the accused’s house.

According to additional DCP Jaiveer Singh Bhadoriya, the girl was playing near the main gate of her maternal grandmother’s place when the accused named Saddam abducted her. However, the girl’s grandmother and two other women saw the abduction and followed Saddam, who took the girl to his home and locked the door from inside.

The girl was shouting for help from inside the house and her grandmother and other local residents were banging the door asking Saddam to open it and release the girl. However, Saddam did not release the girl and stabbed her repeatedly and she died on the spot.

A local resident, Wakil Khan, said he was among those who were knocking Saddam’s door when the girl was inside. He said that when Saddam did not open the door, they tried to break open the door. When the accused finally opened the door, he was waving a bloody knife and shouting, “Is there anyone else”? The girl lay dead inside in a pool of blood. The locals managed to overpower Saddam, gave him a sound thrashing and handed him over to the police.

DCP Bhadoriya said the girl had at least 10 stab wounds all over her body. He said that the accused wanted to sexually assault the girl, but added that he is being questioned further.

He said the girl’s mother died a few months ago and her father resides elsewhere in the city so the girl was staying with her grandmother in the Azad Nagar area.

A woman named Nazma told the media persons that family members also suspect that Saddam had taken the girl inside the house to rape/molest her.

Police trying to disperse crowd protesting at Azad Nagar police station, in Indore, on Friday. | FP

Stone pelting at police station

Within a few hours of the incident, the IMC removal team reached Saddam’s house and demolished the illegal portion of his house. After that a group of men reached the Azad Nagar police station at around 4 pm and they pelted stones at the police station, protesting against the demolition. They damaged an IMC vehicle and a car parked outside the police station. Police used mild force to disperse the crowd.

DCP Bhadoriya said that a separate case is being registered against the people for pelting stones and damaging the vehicles.