IIM Indore launches Atharv with 1500+ participants, 150 colleges, and 21 events

Indore: On September 23, 2022, the campus of IIM Indore saw the participation of 1500 participants from 150 colleges competing in 21 events. The first day of the festival featured performances by participants in various management, literary, and cultural events.

The Pi Quiz Scholarship Test results were also announced that day. More than 150 students from classes 5th to 10th took the Scholarship Exam, which was held on September 18 in collaboration with Aasha - The IPM Social Club.