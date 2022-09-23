e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIM Indore launches Atharv with 1500+ participants, 150 colleges, and 21 events

IIM Indore launches Atharv with 1500+ participants, 150 colleges, and 21 events

The first day of the festival featured performances by participants in various management, literary, and cultural events

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, September 23, 2022, 08:15 PM IST
article-image

Indore: On September 23, 2022, the campus of IIM Indore saw the participation of 1500 participants from 150 colleges competing in 21 events. The first day of the festival featured performances by participants in various management, literary, and cultural events.

The Pi Quiz Scholarship Test results were also announced that day. More than 150 students from classes 5th to 10th took the Scholarship Exam, which was held on September 18 in collaboration with Aasha - The IPM Social Club.

Read Also
CAT 2022: IIM B opens application correction window; Learn how to edit forms
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Here's why BJP mocked Akhilesh Yadav's foreign education

Here's why BJP mocked Akhilesh Yadav's foreign education

DU Admissions 2022: First merit list likely to be out on September 26

DU Admissions 2022: First merit list likely to be out on September 26

IIM Indore launches Atharv with 1500+ participants, 150 colleges, and 21 events

IIM Indore launches Atharv with 1500+ participants, 150 colleges, and 21 events

Centre works with court's suggestion on Ukraine returned medical students

Centre works with court's suggestion on Ukraine returned medical students

Himachal Pradesh: State govt passes early childhood care scheme under NEP 2020

Himachal Pradesh: State govt passes early childhood care scheme under NEP 2020