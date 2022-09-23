e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCAT 2022: IIM B opens application correction window; Learn how to edit forms

CAT 2022: IIM B opens application correction window; Learn how to edit forms

The candidates can make changes of details such as photograph, signature, and test city preferences.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, September 23, 2022, 02:15 PM IST
article-image
IIM Bangalore |

The Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) application correction window is now open, the candidates can apply for the same on the official website- iimcat.ac.in till September 26, 5 pm. The candidates can make changes of details such as photograph, signature, and test city preferences. "The CAT application correction window will be live till September 26, 5 PM," as per the notification.

CAT 2022 will be conducted on November 27. The CAT paper will have questions from quantitative ability, verbal ability and reading comprehension, and data interpretation and logical thinking.

Here's how to edit CAT 2022 Application Form:

  1. Go to the CAT 2022 application portal- iimcat.ac.in.

  2. Select the application correction window link.

  3. Change the information on the application form, re-upload documents.

  4. Save and submit the CAT 2022 application form.

  5. Download, and get a hard copy for further reference.

Read Also
CAT vs XAT; learn the differences between these biggest MBA exams
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

CAT 2022: IIM B opens application correction window; Learn how to edit forms

CAT 2022: IIM B opens application correction window; Learn how to edit forms

Mumbai: Vocational training gains spotlight, govt ties up with Tata Institute of social sciences

Mumbai: Vocational training gains spotlight, govt ties up with Tata Institute of social sciences

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Registration closed today; Know more here

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Registration closed today; Know more here

UP: Aligarh schools shut till Saturday amid heavy pours

UP: Aligarh schools shut till Saturday amid heavy pours

UP: IIM Lucknow begins registration for 'Strategic finance' program at wileynxt.com

UP: IIM Lucknow begins registration for 'Strategic finance' program at wileynxt.com