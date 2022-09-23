CAT 2022: IIM B opens application correction window; Learn how to edit forms

IIM Bangalore |

The Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) application correction window is now open, the candidates can apply for the same on the official website- iimcat.ac.in till September 26, 5 pm. The candidates can make changes of details such as photograph, signature, and test city preferences. "The CAT application correction window will be live till September 26, 5 PM," as per the notification.

CAT 2022 will be conducted on November 27. The CAT paper will have questions from quantitative ability, verbal ability and reading comprehension, and data interpretation and logical thinking.

Here's how to edit CAT 2022 Application Form:

Go to the CAT 2022 application portal- iimcat.ac.in. Select the application correction window link. Change the information on the application form, re-upload documents. Save and submit the CAT 2022 application form. Download, and get a hard copy for further reference.

