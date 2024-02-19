Indore: 7-Day Salary Of All SDMs Deducted Over Skipping Deadline Of Revenue Cases

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Asheesh Singh has cracked the whip. In a bold step, the collector on Sunday ordered deduction of 7 days' salary for all sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) due to non-compliance with the deadline for resolution of revenue cases. In a meeting on Sunday, the collector reviewed the current state of revenue cases in the district and expressed deep dissatisfaction over the delayed resolutions. Singh reviewed the tehsil-wise cases of disputed name transfer, disputed partition, demarcation and map modification in the district.

Additional collector GauravBenal, Rajendra Raghuvanshi, Roshan Rai and Nisha Bangre, along with sub-divisional revenue officers, tehsildars, RIs, and other concerned officials were present during the meeting. The collector said that it is a matter of utmost concern that the ranking of resolution of revenue cases in the district is declining instead of increasing. He emphasised the need for urgent action, directing all revenue officers, including SDMs, tehsildars, patwaris, and revenue inspectors, to expedite case resolutions. Singh issued a stern warning, stating that failure to comply would result in severe consequences. Singh also called for active monitoring and instructed SDMs to ensure the seriousness of lower-level staff, including tehsildars, patwaris, and revenue inspectors. He asked SDMs to report any negligence or lack of commitment, assuring strict action against officers and employees.

Singh further directed tehsildars to work under the guidance of SDMs, stressing that their efforts should be tangible and visible to citizens. He encouraged officers to have a direct and positive impact on the common man, eliminating the need for citizens to struggle to meet them. To tackle the presence of substitutes, liars, and brokers in revenue offices, Singh threatened strict action and called for proactive measures to ensure public accessibility without intermediary interference. He emphasised the effective implementation of the revenue campaign and the creation of public awareness.

Responding to concerns about staffing and resources, Singh assured officers that a shortage would not be tolerated, urging them to submit proposals based on their requirements. The collector's decisive actions underscore the gravity of the situation, signalling a renewed commitment to efficient revenue case resolution in the district.