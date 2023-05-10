Indore: 69 CM Helpline complaints awaiting redressal at WCD

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): At least 69 complaints registered on CM Helpline related to the women and child development department are awaiting redressal for the past 50 days, when the time period given to resolve such complaints is 15 days.

As a result of this delay, the directorate of women and child development department has issued a notice ordering the officials to resolve the complaints at the earliest.

The letter from directorate, issued by Rajpal Kaur, additional director women and child development department states - “The CM complaints are characterised under certain levels depending on how severe the case is. It has been a matter of concern that around 69 cases of Level-01 in Indore have not been cleared yet and the department needs to cater to them soon.”

The letter further adds that “A maximum time limit of 15 days has been fixed at Level-01, but due to lack of proper action or response, complaints have been left unattended for more than 50 days.”

Kaur has written to the officials that complaints must be seriously investigated and correct mapping should be submitted, so that the complaints can reach for redressal at the right level.

“The complaints are received by the centre and later forwarded to the concerned department. Every complaint is to be categorized as per their department so that correct mapping can be done. There are multiple cases that come across us daily and we have set up a committee to work for resolving the matter.

We shall soon come up with solutions to every problem,”Ramniwas Bhudheliya, joint director, women and child development department.

