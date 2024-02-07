Indore: 64 Illegal Houses Built On Govt Land Pulled-Down | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major action, 64 illegal constructions made on government land were demolished by a joint team of District Administration, Municipal Corporation and Police on Tuesday in Sirpur area. In the action, government land worth Rs 8.65 cr. was freed from encroachment.

Major action is being taken by the district administration staff on the instructions of Collector Asheesh Singh against those who have illegally constructed and occupied government land and are illegally selling government land.

SDM Omnarayan Badkul informed that action of encroachment removal was initiated by a joint team of District Administration, Indore Municipal Corporation and Police in Noorani Colony, Khijra Park and Laxmi Nagar near the back side wall of the city airport. The land mafia is engaged in selling government land belonging to various departments like service, road, and Nazul land and houses, shops and factories are being built on the land.

Badkul said that 18 houses made of tin sheds built on Khasra No. 44 in village Bank were demolished. The market price of the land is approximately Rs 1.70 cr. The market value of the new and under construction illegal house, godown, tin sheds brought down in village Sirpur is approximately Rs 4.80 cr.

Similarly, 11 illegal pucca godowns and small tin shed commercial-level factories built on land of survey number 101 were demolished. Encroachment of market value of approximately Rs 2.15 cr on government land for road was also removed. Thus, today a total of 64 encroachments on 3.973 hectares of land were removed with a total market value of approximately Rs 8.65 cr.