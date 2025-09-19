Indore: 61 Booked For Rumours, Hate Posts On Instagram After Salman Lala’s Death |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch on Friday booked 61 Instagram account users for posting misleading information after the death of criminal Salman Lala.

The officials said that the posts and the reels may hurt the sentiments of other communities. After identifying the social media account users, the crime branch team has started a search for them.

After the death of Lala, some anti-social elements tried to instigate hatred and animosity in the community against other communities by posting misleading and provocative posts about Lala through Instagram IDs.

This will have an adverse effect on the harmony between castes and communities and there is a possibility of disturbance of public peace, said the police.

A total of 61 Instagram IDs have been identified by the police team. Prima facie the act of the user of the said IDs are found to be in violation of sections 223, 196, 353 (1) (a), 353 (1) (c) of the BNS and hence a case has been registered against these users and further investigations are on.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that Lala drowned in a pond in Sehore while trying to escape from the crime branch a few days ago. The crime branch was searching for him after finding his role in drug supply.

After tracing his location to a place between Bhopal and Dewas the crime branch team reached the spot and chased the accused but Lala managed to flee from the vehicle and later jumped into the pond in Sehore to escape being apprehended.

The next day, his body was recovered from the pond. After his body was brought to the city, thousands of people and his supporters gathered at his place and BRTS near LIG Square.

To gather information about the people spreading rumours through social media, SI ReenaR athore from social media monitoring cell was instructed to gather information about the social media account users.

The commissioner of police has also issued prohibitory orders against such posts, reels etc.