Indore: ₹60 Crore Upgrade For Revati Shooting Range |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The historic Revati Shooting Range, spread across 112.93 acres, is set to undergo a massive modernisation and expansion project under the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Officials said that the range will be developed into a regional shooting centre capable of hosting national competitions and providing Olympic-level training facilities.

Established in 1967 as a training hub and developed for shooting sports in 1974, Revati Range holds a distinguished place in Indian shooting history. Legendary shooters like Late Mohinder Lal (Arjuna Awardee, 1983), Surinder Marwah, and Gyan Chand trained here, bringing laurels for India and the BSF. The range also hosted the national training camp for the 2006 Doha Asian Games, where India won 14 medals.

Currently, the range has seven indoor and outdoor shooting facilities spanning 10 to 500 metres, including a grenade range, used by BSF, state police, NCC, and CAPFs.

National and state-level shooting events are regularly held here under AIPSCB and NRAI. Installation of ISSF-approved electronic scoring targets is in its final stage.

The Rs 60 crore development plan includes advanced sports ranges, a new G+2 administrative building, temperature-controlled ammunition storage, a state-of-the-art sports medicine centre, separate hostels for male and female shooters, and annual engagement of international coaches. Facilities will also include kit and weapon control units, modern gyms, meditation halls, and performance labs.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, while inaugurating the 18th All India Police Sports Shooting Championship earlier this year, emphasised that the upgraded Revati Range will emerge as a premier hub for nurturing national and international talent.

