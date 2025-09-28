Indore News: Hooter-Fitted Car Rams Bike, Law Student Killed |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old law student was killed after a hooter-fitted speeding car rammed into his bike on Ring Road under Bhanwarkuan police station limits late in the wee hours of Saturday.

The incident occurred around 3:30 am when he was returning to his place after dropping his friend near Rajiv Gandhi Square. The impact of the accident was so severe that he died on the spot.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Ashutosh Sharma, a native of Ashok Nagar. Ashutosh lived on Bholaram Ustad Marg in a rented room with a friend. His father is a farmer in Ashok Nagar.

His friends said that Ashutosh did not consume alcohol and had gone to drop a friend at Rajiv Gandhi Square late at night. While returning to his room, a hooter-fitted car struck his bike from behind near Bholaram Ustad Marg on Ring Road.

Some witnesses told police that the car was being driven recklessly at high speed with a hooter on, and some youths were seen hanging from its gates. The vehicle rammed into Ashutosh s bike, causing him to fall and sustain fatal head injuries.

Initially, police could not establish his identity and sent the body as unidentified to the district hospital. Later, through his bike registration and mobile phone, police informed his family and friends.

On Saturday morning, Ashutosh s friends reached the hospital after learning about the accident. Two of them fainted on seeing his body while his roommate confirmed his identity. The police began a probe to gather information about the errant driver on the basis of CCTV footage and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.