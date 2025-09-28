Indore News: 3-Doctor Panel Conducts Autopsy Of 62-Year-Old British Bizman, Videography Done |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A panel of three doctors conducted the autopsy of the 62-year-old British businessman who was found dead at his residence under Rau police station limits on Friday night.

The exact cause of death has not yet been ascertained and his PM was videographed and all the procedures defined for a foreign national were followed.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Christopher Perry, a native of Rustington, England, who had been living in Silicon City, Indore for the past two years. He was a co-partner in Steelint Blasting Equipment Pvt Ltd, Pithampur.

DCP (zone-1) Krishan Lalchandani told media reporters that his partners were trying to contact him but he did not respond. They grew suspicious when Perry did not open his house for a long time.

They broke open the door around 9 pm and found him lying dead in his hall with some tablets of headache also lying near the body. The police informed his family members in England. He lived here alone and has three daughters who live in England.

Additional DCP Alok Kumar Sharma said that the police contacted one of his daughters Millie Perry who has given consent for the autopsy examination and cremation. His cremation will be done after a formal procedure and his ashes will be transported to England through the embassy, Sharma added.

DCP Lalchandani further said that prima facie the death might have been due to drug overdose as tablets were recovered from his body. He was ill for around one week. However, the conclusive finding behind the cause of his death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report, Lalchandani added.