Indore: 6-Year-Old Boy Falls 50 Feet, Sustains Serious Injuries | FP Photo

Mhow/ Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A child was seriously injured after falling from the top of a 6-storey building in Ayushman Residency located on Indore Mhow Road.

He was immediately admitted to a private hospital in Indore. On Sunday, Divyansh, son of Abhishek Pujari, who resides in the six-storied Ayushman Residency under the Kishanganj Police Station area had gone on the terrace of the building along with his mother.

While the mother was drying the clothes the kid fell into the duct on the roof and fell about 50 feet down.

On hearing him cry his parents and other residents of the building managed to lower the security guard in the duct with the help of a rope to rescue the child.

He was then admitted to a hospital with serious injuries on his torso, hands and legs. The residents alleged that despite their pleas the builder has not closed the duct.

Tender Floated For RCC Median Between ISBT And Robot | ANANDSHIVRE

Tender Floated For RCC Median Between ISBT And Robot

The Indore Municipal Corporation has floated a tender for constructing the RCC median (divider) from ISBT to Robot intersection at a cost of Rs 8 crore.

The timeline for completing the work is eight months. The work was given to the IMC by the Metro Corporation some days ago. According to officials, this is a work similar to constructing dividers and a big company will be selected for this to ensure that the work is completed smoothly.

Preparations are on to start the work after completing the tender process in the coming days. The amount spent on this will be paid by the Metro and Municipal Corporation officers will monitor this entire work. The company will be finalised within one month.