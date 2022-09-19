Indore: 58 citizen-centric services in RTO go online

RTO Office, Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to save people's time and also reduce their footfall at Regional Transport Offices, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has linked as many as 58 citizen-centric services with the Aadhaar card authentication.

Many services like getting a driving licence, vehicle registration and transfer of ownership can be done online with the help of Aadhaar, and applicants will not have to come to the RTO.

Regional Transport Officer Jitendra Raghivanshi said that renewal of driving licence, learning licence, and duplicate licence can be done online and now other services will also be available online to help people in getting their work done by sitting at their homes.

“Earlier, over 2000 people used to come to the RTO every day, mostly for licence-related work. Now, the number has decreased to half as the learning licence, renewal, and other facilities are online,” RTO Raghuvanshi said.

He added that with more services available online, RTO staff could also work efficiently and focus on other things, including tightening the noose against buses flouting norms.

Online services

Application for learners' licence, change of address in learners' licence, change of name in learners' licence, change of photo and signature in learners' licence, issue of duplicate learners' licence, issue of duplicate driving licence, replacement of driving licence, change of address in driving licence and others.

Delay in printing licence, registration cards continues

While the Road Transport department is turning many facilities online, there is no end to people's trouble as they have to wait to get their driving licence and registration cards printed.

At least 10,000 people who purchased their vehicles in August are waiting for their registration cards from the RTO.

