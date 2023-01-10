Indore: 55-year-old city woman gets new lease of life, courtesy Bhopal man 

e-Paper Get App
Green Corridor made from Bhopal to Indore for kidney transport

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 02:27 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A green corridor was made from Bansal Hospital, Bhopal, to Bombay Hospital, Indore on Monday for swift transportation of the kidney of 63-year-old Chandra Bhushan Singh, after he was declared brain dead.

At least four people have got a new lease of life through organ donation as his kidneys and eyes were donated to needy patients.

One of his kidneys was transported to Indore and was transplanted to a 55-year-old woman in Bombay Hospital while his corneas were donated to Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal.

Dr Rakesh Bhargava, a paediatrician, said, “A green corridor was made to transport the kidney to Indore. Eyes have been transported to GMC.”

Bombay Hospital’s Dr Amit Joshi and transplant coordinator Kamal Singh Chouhan coordinated for successful transportation and transplantation in Indore. The ambulance reached Indore in less than three hours.

